Etsy co-founder visits Grand Rapids, speaks about importance of supporting community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Etsy is a website you may have seen before; you may have even bought or sold a handmade craft from it. Monday night, one of the Etsy's founders stopped by Grand Rapids to talk about the importance of making a positive social impact in your community.

"To me, supporting local businesses and local artists isn't just about supporting them financially, but building relationships and building local resilience," says Etsy co-founder Matthew Stinchcomb.

Etsy is a marketplace for hand made goods, where anyone can buy or sell. It gives artists with unique creative flares a platform to have their own work seen by the masses.

"The first time I did a sale to a stranger it was one of the most exciting things,” says Hailey Lamb, who uses Etsy for her business. “And since then, it's really grown, because when people see other people buying your items, they want to buy them as well."

"I think it's a good way to test out ideas you may have in your head, but don't feel confident enough to go out and sell to people," says Chris Fredricks, who also uses Etsy for his business.

The local artists and business owners went to listen to the speech at the LaFontsee Galleries. The event was hosted by “Local First”.