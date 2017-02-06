Memorial to be dedicated to victims, survivors of Kalamazoo shooting rampage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A memorial will be unveiled to honor the victims and survivors of last year’s Kalamazoo shooting rampage.

The plans for the memorial will be released February 20 at a “ForeverStrong” vigil, held to remember the six people killed and two survivors from the shooting spree. Details are being kept secret until the vigil, but an organizer says the memorial will be “larger than a statue.”

Emergency responders who reacted to the shooting will also be honored.

The vigil will be led by Pastor Paul Fazio beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Wings Event Center. The event is free to the public, though attendees are asked to RSVP ahead of time. Tickets can be reserved here.

The night of February 20, 2016 saw six people lose their lives in a seemingly random shooting spree. The victims include Richard Smith and his teenage son Tyler, Mary Jo Nye, Mary Lou Nye, Barbara Hawthorne, and Judy Brown.

Tiana Carruthers and Abigail Kopf survived their gunshot injuries. Kopf recently had surgery postponed to insert a new plate in her skull due to a cold.

The suspect in the shooting – Jason Dalton – is in custody and is due to be back in court Feb 10.