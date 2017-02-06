KENTWOOD, Mich -- University of Michigan fullback Khalid Hill spent last Friday talking to kids a Glenwood Elementary School in Kentwood talking to kids about the value of education. FOX 17's Stephanie Funkhouser was there for the visit, check out her story above.
Michigan fullback Khalid Hill visits elementary kids in Kentwood
-
Kids help fight hunger with Forest Hills Financial
-
Ohio State nips Michigan in 2 OT battle of No. 2 & 3 teams
-
Elves & More West Michigan need donations to provide kids with bikes this Christmas
-
Run in your long johns
-
Popular West Michigan attractions extend hours to attract families on holiday break
-
-
Thousands wrap around downtown Grand Rapids waiting for Trump rally
-
Hundreds of refugee students in Kent County in need of winter weather gear
-
6th graders pitch plan to fix lake to township
-
New Kids, Paula Abdul tour to hit Grand Rapids this spring
-
Forest Hills Financial teams up with the Morning Mix for Giving Tuesday
-
-
East Kentwood hosts robotics competition
-
Ceremony at Grandville church honors police
-
Michigan Farm Bureau rolls out mobile science lab