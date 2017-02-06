Mother of missing Skelton brothers holds onto hope of finding them alive

MORENCI, Mich– More than six years after they vanished during a Thanksgiving visit with their father, the mother of the Skelton brothers continues to hope for their safe return.

This week, Tanya Zuvers told The Detroit News that even though it’s not realistic to think the boys will come back alive, she will always have that hope.

Zuvers’ sons, Andrew, Alexander and Tanner were 9, 7 and 5 respectively when they disappeared in 2010.

Their father, John Skelton told police he gave them to an organization to protect them from Zuvers, but investigators have never been able to verify that the group exists. John Skelton is now serving time after pleading no contest to unlawful imprisonment charges in the case.

Zuvers isn’t the only one hoping for the boys’ safe return. The town of Morenci still holds an annual vigil for the boys and local businesses told The Detroit News they still have signs and candles in their windows.

Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Jeremy Brewer told the paper while there’s a low chance that they’ll find something positive, the search for the boys continues.

In December 2016, Michigan State Police released new age-progression photos showing what the boys would look like now at the ages of 15,13 and 11.

A reward of up to $60,000 is being offered for information that helps lead to the Skelton brothers. If you know anything that could help in the investigation, call Morenci Police at 517-458-7104.

Morenci, Michigan is located in Lenawee County on the Michigan-Ohio border.