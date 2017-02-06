Mott Community College closes for part of day after threat

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Mott Community College in Michigan says it’s closing for part of the day after a threat was made related to the school.

College spokeswoman Dawn Hibbard says the “active shooter threat” was made Monday morning and all of the Flint-based community college’s locations were closed until early afternoon. The school has several satellite campuses around the state.

Hibbard says the college’s public safety department contacted the school’s president about the threat and the decision was made to shut down the campuses.

Details about the threat weren’t immediately released.

The school says classes that start at or after 1 p.m. are in session. The school says it plans to offer updates to students via email, social media and the school’s website.