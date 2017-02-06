Whitehall Walmart begins hiring

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The new Walmart in northern Muskegon County is getting closer to completion and the company is beginning to hire staff.

Walmart has opened a temporary hiring center at 3297 Colby Street, Suite F, to hire up to 200 associates for the new store. The office is open for applicants Monday through Friday, from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Anyone interested can also apply online at Careers.Walmart.com .

The store is hiring both full- and part-time employees. The store is set to open this spring and most new hires will start in April to get the store ready for opening.

Walmart is also offering a job to any eligible U.S. veteran honorably discharged from active duty. Interested veterans should visit WalmartCareersWithaMission.com for details.