× Congressman says issue prevented some from dialing into telephone town hall

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A telephone town hall with U.S. House Representative Bill Huizenga was marred by a technical glitch.

The Congressman posted on his Facebook page Tuesday evening that some people who signed up using cell phones were not able to dial into the forum. He apologized for the inconvenience and says he and his staff will try to have more information tomorrow.

Last Friday, Huizenga announced he would be hosting two telephone town halls with his constituents across the Second Congressional District.

Scores of people have commented on the Representative’s Facebook wall that they were disappointed they weren’t able to ask him about his stances on financial and energy regulation.

Huizenga said the town halls were great otherwise.

Last week, Huizenga was in the news for leading the charge in rolling back a transparency law for energy companies that requires U.S. companies involved in oil, gas, and mineral resource extraction to public payments they make to foreign countries they operate in. He suggested that this regulation is a burden on those companies and is an overreach of the SEC. His opponents accused him of acting on behalf of an industry with a strong lobby.