Authorities investigate racist emails to Michigan students

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they’re investigating after some students at the University of Michigan received racist and anti-Semitic emails purportedly from a professor.

The Michigan Daily and The Ann Arbor News report the emails, which were received Tuesday by computer science and engineering undergraduate students, included subjects such as “African American Student Diversity” and “Jewish Student Diversity.”

The computer science and engineering professor whose name was linked to the emails denies sending them. J. Alex Halderman says “the content of these emails is contemptible” and it takes “very little technical sophistication” to forge a sender’s email address.

School spokesman Rick Fitzgerald says the incident “almost certainly involves a hacker” and is under investigation.

The Michigan Daily says two of the emails included the phrase “Heil Trump.” The emails prompted an early-Wednesday protest.