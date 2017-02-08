Campers show up for Chick-fil-A in Wyoming

Posted 9:34 AM, February 8, 2017, by

WYOMING, Mich. – Crowds have lined up for Chick-fil-A #2.

A restaurant spokesperson says that more than 50 people set up tents 24-hours prior to the opening of the Chick-fil-A on 54th Street near U.S. 131 Wednesday morning.  The second West Michigan Chick-fil-A opens Thursday morning.

Those camping out are allowed in the restaurant to stay warm.

According to a spokesperson, the people in line will be fed and entertained over the next 24 hours.  The first 100 in line get free Chick-fil-A for a year.

