Dr. Bitner talks Valentine’s Day dessert and myths about sex drive

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, and if you are married or seeing someone special, it might lead to more intimate moments. However as couples get older, issues and questions can come up when it comes to having sex. In preparation for Valentine's Day, it's a good idea to bring up the topic and determine what's true, and what isn't, about sex drive and aging.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, answers some questions and concerns women may have about sex drive.

False: Low sex drive is just a natural part of aging.

False: Sexual desire is not important for overall health and does not matter after a certain age.

False: Once spontaneous desire (as in thinking about sex and then just coming home and wanting sex) is gone, then a good sex life is all over.

False: Sex drive is all about hormones such as estrogen and testosterone.

True: Pain with sex just once can significantly lower a woman’s sex drive.

False: Pain with sex has to be tolerated as there is no solution.

White Chocolate Covered Fruit

After easing your concerns, indulge yourself in some chocolate covered fruit! Dr. Bitner says that it's the perfect combination of sweet and healthy for a Valentine's Day dessert.

First, take a pack of mixed frozen fruit, and set them out on a plate to thaw.

Take white chocolate, cream, and vanilla, and melt them until the mixture is thin and smooth.

Make sure the fruit is completely thawed before putting on the white chocolate sauce. Pour the sauce on the fruit, and enjoy.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616) 267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner and her blog. Read more.