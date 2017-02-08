Drummond, Pistons rout Lakers 121-102

AUBURN HILLS, MI - JANUARY 05: Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates a first half basket with Reggie Jackson #1 while playing the Charlotte Hornets at the Palace of Auburn Hills on January 5, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Andre Drummond had 24 points and 17 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons handed the Los Angeles Lakers one more loss at The Palace, 121-102 on Wednesday night.

It was the final scheduled appearance at The Palace for the Lakers, since the Pistons are set to move downtown next season. Some of Detroit’s best memories in Auburn Hills came at the expense of Los Angeles. The Lakers went 0-5 in NBA Finals games at this arena as Detroit took titles at their expense in 1989 and 2004.

The Pistons led 56-50 at halftime and broke the game open in the third quarter. Detroit went on an 11-0 run to take an 82-61 lead.

Jon Leuer scored 20 points for the Pistons, who have won four of five. Tobias Harris added 19 points.

Julius Randle and Lou Williams scored 17 points apiece for the Lakers.

 

