Man waives initial hearing in Wyoming plow-truck death

WYOMING, Mich. — A man charged with failing to stop at an accident after a Wyoming woman was struck and killed by a truck equipped with a snowplow has waived his right to a probable cause hearing and had his case bound over to Kent County Circuit Court.

Twenty-one-year-old Austin Hill remained jailed on a $1 million bond following the court appearance Wednesday.

The victim, 26-year-old Chelsea Crawford, was struck Jan. 10 while she walked on 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue. Hill’s truck was located that night and he was arrested the following day. Video from cameras on a nearby property played a key role in the investigation.

Hill’s attorney, Freeman Haehnel, is negotiating with Kent County prosecutors on a possible plea agreement.

