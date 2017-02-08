Maple Hills Golf Club bringing quality golf gear to West Michigan Golf Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Before you hit the links this spring, make sure you take advantage of all the amazing deals that can be found at the West Michigan Golf Show!

Bob Kitchen and the crew from Maple Hill Golf Club, stopped by to show all the golfing gear they'll be bringing to the show.

The 29th annual West Michigan Golf Show will have hundreds of exhibits from courses and resorts to clubs and merchandise. There will also be prizes, free golf lessons, clinics, and the Treetops Par-3 Challenge where one lucky golfer can win $25,000.

Charities like Patriot Golf Day, Folds of Honor, and Make-a-Wish Foundation will also be at the golf show.

The golf show will be held at the DeVos Place February 10-12 at the following times:

February 10, 2 p.m.- 9 p.m.

February 11, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

February 12, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $4 for kids ages 6-14, and children 5 and under get in for free. An All Show Pass is available for $15, which will allow guests in the show for all three days.