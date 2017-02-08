Paw Paw Public Schools votes to keep Redskins mascot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAW PAW, Mich-- After months of protests and public debates, on Wednesday, the school board at Paw Paw Public Schools voted to keep The Redskins as its mascot and logo.

Supporters had argued the name was part of the district's history. However, opponents said the term was derogatory and racially-insensitive.

During Wednesday's board meeting, 30 people signed up to speak out during the public comment portion. The meeting was interrupted several times, with at least one person being escorted out.

30 ppl signed up to talk tonight before the board makes their decision. a 3 min limit on each will take us 1.5 hours @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/zpBWBlCFgx — Cassy Arsenault (@CassyArsenault) February 9, 2017

Local law enforcement was also on hand at the meeting to help if anything escalated.

After nearly three hours, the board voted 4-to-3 to keep the mascot.

Lots of law enforcement at this meeting tonight to escort anyone who gets out of hand. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/UmQeqHqkuc — Cassy Arsenault (@CassyArsenault) February 9, 2017

The debate is similar to other ones happening across the country and in Michigan. In December, Belding Area Schools unaminously voted to get rid of the name Redskins. The district is currently deciding on a replacement mascot.