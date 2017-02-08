Police surround home in Southeast Grand Rapids

Posted 5:56 PM, February 8, 2017, by , Updated at 06:11PM, February 8, 2017
Scene at Franklin & Dolbie.

Scene at Franklin & Dolbie.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening on the city’s southeast side.

Investigators tell FOX 17 a call came in shortly before 5 p.m. about multiple shots being fired in the 800 block of Franklin Street.

Crews say a man was found with a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to the hospital. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police surrounded a home on that block shortly before 6 o’clock.

Several people have been taken into custody for questioning. A special response team is also trying to get more people out of the home for questioning as well.

At this point, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting. A suspect is not in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew working to learn more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s