Police surround home in Southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening on the city’s southeast side.

Investigators tell FOX 17 a call came in shortly before 5 p.m. about multiple shots being fired in the 800 block of Franklin Street.

Crews say a man was found with a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to the hospital. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police surrounded a home on that block shortly before 6 o’clock.

Several people have been taken into custody for questioning. A special response team is also trying to get more people out of the home for questioning as well.

At this point, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting. A suspect is not in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew working to learn more.