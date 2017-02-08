Police recover drugs, firearms, and stolen property during meth bust, but find no suspects

Posted 7:43 AM, February 8, 2017, by

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has recovered narcotics, weapons, and stolen items from a residence during a meth bust, but the home was unoccupied when they arrived.

After receiving information about a possible meth lab and stolen property at a home on Niepoth St. in Emmett Township, investigators obtained a search warrant and visited the property late Tuesday night.

Deputies located an active meth lab, as well as a large quantity of marijuana, several firearms, and the unknown stolen property. No arrests have been made, due to the home being unoccupied at the time the warrant was executed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s