Police recover drugs, firearms, and stolen property during meth bust, but find no suspects

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has recovered narcotics, weapons, and stolen items from a residence during a meth bust, but the home was unoccupied when they arrived.

After receiving information about a possible meth lab and stolen property at a home on Niepoth St. in Emmett Township, investigators obtained a search warrant and visited the property late Tuesday night.

Deputies located an active meth lab, as well as a large quantity of marijuana, several firearms, and the unknown stolen property. No arrests have been made, due to the home being unoccupied at the time the warrant was executed.