Three sentenced for vandalizing war memorial in Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – Three people have been sentenced for vandalizing a war memorial in Cedar Springs.

Justin Rossman, 28, and David Sommerville, 17, had pleaded guilty in December to vandalizing the memorial dedicated to Timothy Brown in October. Rossman was sentenced to 240 days in jail, with credit for 103 days already served. He also received 30 months of probation, 80 hours of community service, fined $500 by the court and $2,143 in restitution.

Sommerville was sentenced to 240 days in jail, with credit for 109 days already served. He also gets 30 months of probation and $500 in fines and $2,143 in restitution.

Tracy Coleman was sentenced to 64 days in jail, with credit for all 64 days already served. He gets a year of probation, 160 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Austin Coleman will be sentenced on February 14.