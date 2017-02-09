BBB warns of grant company with Muskegon address

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The Better Business Bureau of West Michigan is warning of a company offering grants of $80,000 to $85,000.

The BBB says that consumers have paid fees of between $1,200 and $7,500 to the Hite Media Group in order to receive the grants, but receive nothing.

The Hite Media Group lists a Muskegon address on Holton Road, but site is actually a UPS Store.  They also have an address in Mesa, Arizona, which also turns out to be a UPS Store.

The BBB says they have not been able to determine to true location of the business.

To submit a complaint or review of Hite Media, visit the BBB website.

