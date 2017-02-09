× Calvin’s Car Lot receives 90-year-old classic car

WYOMING, Mich. — It’s not your typical car lot and this listing isn’t your typical car.

Calvin’s Car Lot in Wyoming takes donated vehicles, fixes them up and sells them. The proceeds go to Calvin Christian Schools and right now they’re selling a classic.

Showing the car to FOX 17, volunteer Phil Borgerding explains the 1928 Dodge Victory 6. “It’s a 6-cylinder. It has four-wheel hydraulic brakes and it has a number of very modern features.”

Modern features like an all-steel body and a 68-horsepower engine, that could accelerate from 5 to 25 in just under 8 seconds…a big deal back in 1928. The Victory Six was unveiled in Detroit by the Dodge brothers in honor of the 10th anniversary of World War I, but now nearly 90 years later, it’s in need of a little T-L-C.

“Well, there’s two ways that this car could go,” Borgerding says. “This could be a full restoration as it was in 1928, in other words, all original, or it could be converted into a hot rod.”

It’s a project car for sure, but not one for the Calvin’s Car Lot volunteers says Borgerding. “It’s basically a restoration project for someone else. This is not one of the kind of cars that we will fix up, get it running, and put it out on the lot.”

And while it is a $3,500 fixer upper, it is a first for the car lot, whose inventory is solely donation-based.

“This is our first classic car,” Borgerding says. “We’ve had a Chris-Craft boat, we’ve had trucks, we’ve had electric golf carts, we’ve had lawn tractors. We take pretty much anything that can be fixed and sold. It’s all good for the school.”

To see the Victory 6 or other cars on their lot, click here. The lot is at 2499 28th Street SW.