Hitler Valentine’s Day card from CMU event stirs online discussion

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — A Facebook post featuring an anti-Semitic Valentine’s Day card allegedly received at an event on Central Michigan University’s campus is causing a stir online Thursday morning.

Facebook user Madison Rodriguez posted pictures of the card on her page late Wednesday, saying “Hey College Republicans at CMU, wanna talk about this anti-semitic “Valentine” you passed out today?”. She tagged the CMU College Republicans Facebook page in her post. She claimed the card was passed out during a Valentine’s Day event hosted by the campus Republican group. It features a picture of Adolf Hitler. The post has since been shared several hundred times.

Shortly after Rodriguez’s post started gaining momentum, the CMU College Republican’s posted a response. They say the card was passed out without their knowledge. “The College Republicans as an organization did not distribute this valentine. We in no way condone this type of rhetoric or anti-Semitism. We apologize for any offense, and want students to know that we do not tolerate this sort of behavior,” the post said.

On Friday morning George E. Ross, president of Central Michigan University, sent an official statement on behalf of the school regarding the incident.