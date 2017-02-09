House painting hacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking to redecorate your home, sometimes all it takes is a simple coat of paint to make the place look better. Here's a couple of tricks that'll make painting easier, and less messy.

Excess paint on a brush will cause an uneven finish on your project along with drip marks, plus paint is expensive, so why waste it? To help get excess paint off your brush, simply wrap a rubber band around the open can so you can wipe the extra paint off. The paint will go back in the bucket, and you'll get just the right amount of paint you need on the brush.

Did you slap on the first coat and need to let it dry before reapplying? If you wash your brush, it will be too wet to use, so use Glad Press'N Seal bags to prevent the brush from drying out. Just wrap it around the wet brush tightly, and place it in the refrigerator. When you're ready to apply the next coat of paint, the brush will be ready to go!

Removing door knobs before painting can be very time consuming, so just cover the door knob with aluminum foil! It'll easily wrap all the way around the knob, all the way to the base, making it easier to paint around.