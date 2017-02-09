Nick rolled his first 300 last year at Jenison, and this year Lauren was hoping to do the same. A few weeks ago, she was successful. Rolling her first 300 when she was exactly one month and 13 days younger than Nick when he rolled his first perfect game.
Jenison Siblings Roll a 300
-
Deputy saves wounded dog from brink of death – twice
-
Family begins new year mourning death of loved one
-
Trump adviser cites non-existent ‘massacre’ defending ban
-
Jenison man sentenced for running million dollar Ponzi scheme
-
Mel Trotter Christmas Meal feeds hundreds
-
-
Growing market of breast milk from mom to mom
-
Jenison and Muskegon to play for 1st place in OK Black
-
Gatlinburg fires: Death toll rises to 7
-
Firetruck rolls off icy road in Zeeland Twp.
-
Romney meets with Trump; both say it went well
-
-
Western Michigan stays unbeaten, rallies by Kent St.
-
A ‘Red Hot’ wish: Teen to meet the Red Hot Chili Peppers
-
Yoga instructor saves dying student who collapsed in class