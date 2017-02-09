Jenison Siblings Roll a 300

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- For Jenison bowling coach, Chris Slagter, and his family bowling is a family affair. His children Nick and Lauren had a competition to see who would be the youngest Slagter to roll a 300.

Nick rolled his first 300 last year at Jenison, and this year Lauren was hoping to do the same. A few weeks ago, she was successful. Rolling her first 300 when she was exactly one month and 13 days younger than Nick when he rolled his first perfect game.