Jenison Siblings Roll a 300

Posted 11:08 PM, February 9, 2017, by

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- For Jenison bowling coach, Chris Slagter, and his family bowling is a family affair. His children Nick and Lauren had a competition to see who would be the youngest Slagter to roll a 300.

Nick rolled his first 300 last year at Jenison, and this year Lauren was hoping to do the same. A few weeks ago, she was successful. Rolling her first 300 when she was exactly one month and 13 days younger than Nick when he rolled his first perfect game.

