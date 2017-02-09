Man to face charges in fatal Holland crash

HOLLAND, Mich. – A man who investigators say had drugs in his system is expected to be charged for a fatal crash last month.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says that Cameron Burrows, 41, had drugs in his system when he ran a red light at Business I-196 and 104th Avenue and hit a vehicle driven by Sandra DeBoer, 65, of Zeeland.  She died at the scene.  Her grandson, Gavin DeBoer, 10, was seriously injured in the crash as well.  Burrows was also injured.

Sgt. Steve Austin of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department told FOX 17 Thursday that Burrows’ toxicology tests came back positive for drugs, but he did not specify what kind.

