Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. With the confirmation complete, new Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, addressed her staff for the first time on Wednesday with her new title.

She started off with a joke, calling the confirmation process a “bear,” in reference to the SNL skit that poked fun at her.

She also outlined her goals for the department of education, saying she wants to mend fences with educators, parents, and protesters who were against her confirmation.

2. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department just got a little bigger with two new K-9 officers.

The department says that RJ and Brick are already hard at work.

If you want to pay it forward to the department’s K-9 unit, Amore Restaurant on Alpine is hosting a fundraiser this Sunday. All of the proceeds will go to the K-9 team.

3. If you’re in the dog house, perhaps whisking your love away to the most romantic restaurant in Michigan will smooth things over this Valentine’s Day.

According to USA Today, Trattoria Stella in Traverse City is the most romantic spot in Michigan.

The dimply lit, old world Italian restaurant is located in the village at Grand Traverse Commons, which is a collection of historic buildings that used to be the Traverse City State Hospital.

The restaurant list was put together with help from Yelp, taking into account how many times people used the word “romantic” in their reviews.

4. The Detroit Zoo is in the Valentine’s spirit, showing the animals just how wild they are about them.

They held the first ever Heart Fest on Wednesday, where wolves, polar bears, camels, and other animals got special treats to celebrate.

On Valentine’s Day they’re hosting something for the adults called “Love Gone Wild.”

5. If you hate chopping fruits and vegetables, Whole Foods will now do it for you!

The grocery chain just opened a new outpost in New York City that has a “produce butcher.”

For just a dollar a pound, the produce butcher will cut your fruits and veggies any way you choose. There’s no word on whether or not whole foods plans to go national with the service.