Von Maur store to replace Sears at Woodland Mall

KENTWOOD, Mich. – The replacement for Sears at the Woodland Mall has been named.

Von Maur, described as a high-end retailer, will be replacing the Sears store which has been an anchor at the mall since it opened. Sears is closing in March.

Von Maur is planning to open in 2019, according to the owners of Woodland Mall, PREIT.

Von Maur has 31 stores in 14 states and has been around for 145 years. They are known for having an interest-free charge card and a liberal return policy. There are currently Von Maur stores in Livonia and Ann Arbor.