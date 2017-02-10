2 missing New Mexico college students found driving slowly in Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho – A multi-state hunt for two missing New Mexico State University students ended in Idaho Thursday morning.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that 18-year-old McKinnah Sinclair and 19-year-old Charlie Daniels, missing since they attended a hip-hop concert in Texas last Friday, were found driving in Nampa and said to be in good condition.

A Facebook post from the Las Cruces Police Department notes a Nampa cop pulled over a red Ford Focus crawling along at 30mph below the highway speed limit and found Sinclair and Daniels inside, with Daniels behind the wheel.

A lieutenant with the department tells the Sun-News the car, which apparently belonged to one of the teens’ parents, had been reported stolen and was sporting license plates from another car.

Investigators say the women purposely switched plates before they started traveling the country. Before they ended up in the Gem State, they had been caught on camera in Beverly Hills, Calif., Monday at an ATM.

All told, they covered a driving distance of at least 1,600 miles before they were located, the Sun-News estimates. They hadn’t been answering calls to their cellphones or contact on social media since they vanished after the concert.

KTSM reports it’s still vague what the teens’ final destination was, or why they didn’t tell anyone where they were going. The police in Nampa didn’t detain the women after determining they were OK (both are technically adults), but the LCPD says their families have put things in place to get them back to New Mexico.

This article originally appeared on Newser: 2 Missing NM College Students Found Driving Slowly in Idaho

More From Newser: