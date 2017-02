× Abbie Kopf to undergo more ‘in depth’ surgery Friday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a brief setback, Abbie Kopf, the youngest survivor of the Kalamazoo shooting rampage last year, is undergoing another surgery Friday.

The surgery is expected to be more ‘in depth’ to help heal her skull, where she was shot back on February 20, 2016.

Kopf’s surgery had to be rescheduled from February 3 due to a small fever and a cold.