Benton Harbor man shot in the head, suspect arrested

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A 21-year-old Benton Harbor man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head late Wednesday.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Mcallister Street in Benton Harbor.

Deputies say after their investigation they arrested Lamarcus Crayton, of Benton Harbor, as a suspect in the shooting.

Crayton was arrested and arraigned Thursday on numerous charges including assault with intent to murder, home invasion, and weapons charges.