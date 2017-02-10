Benton Harbor man shot in the head, suspect arrested

Posted 8:28 AM, February 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:29AM, February 10, 2017


BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A 21-year-old Benton Harbor man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head late Wednesday.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Mcallister Street in Benton Harbor.

Deputies say after their investigation they arrested Lamarcus Crayton, of Benton Harbor, as a suspect in the shooting.

Crayton was arrested and arraigned Thursday on numerous charges including assault with intent to murder, home invasion, and weapons charges.

