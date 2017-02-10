Big Reds remain undefeated, beat Kenowa Hills 63-24

WALKER, Mich.--- Muskegon entered the game in first place in the O-K Black and also undefeated on the season as they traveled to Kenowa Hills. The Big Reds remain undefeated as they top the Knights 63-24.

