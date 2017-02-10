Byron Center falls to Unity Christian 45-42

Posted 11:08 PM, February 10, 2017, by

BYRON CENTER, Mich.--- Unity Christian entered the night atop the O-K Green, they hosted Byron Center. Unity Christian has played a bunch of close games recently and this one came down to a missed Bulldog shot at the buzzer, as the Crusaders win 45-42.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s