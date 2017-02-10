East Kentwood Wins 55-51 Over Caledonia

Posted 11:36 PM, February 10, 2017, by

EAST KENTWOOD, Mich. -- The East Kentwood hosted Caledonia on Friday with a three game lead in the OK Red.  The Falcons came away with the 55-51 win and have three games left to play.

