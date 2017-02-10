Electronics and cord organization hacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sick and tired of the cords from all your electronic devices getting tangled and messy? Try some of these hacks to get your space looking organized.

Decorative Basket Hack

One thing that can make a room look messy is the presence of electrical cords. Get a basket with cut out handles, run the cords through he back basket handle, then neatly tuck your modem and cords in the basket without anyone knowing.

Using Command Strips

Sometimes you can't necessarily avoid seeing the cords altogether, but you can control how neat they look. Command strips will be your best friend by just running the cords along the trim of your walls, tucking the cords in as you go.

Extension Cord Storage

When you're not using your extension cords, Martha Steward offers this organizing suggestions. Simply use a piece of pipe insulation, cutting a slit only on one side. Fold up the cord, put it inside and just label the outside with the length of the cord.