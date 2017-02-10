GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- Kelloggsville entered the night in second place in the O-K Silver trailing first place Godwin Hieghts. The Wolverines remained unbeaten as they got the win 86-71.
Godwin Heights sweeps Kelloggsville 86-71
