Laughfest raises awareness of emotional health with laughter

Laughter has been said to be the best medicine, and Gilda's Laughfest they're taking that saying to heart.

In addition to offering comedy, improv, and stand-up performances, Gilda's Laughfest offers chances to learn and participate in activities that raise awareness about the importance of laughing and emotional health.

These events include LaughteRx, the FUNderwear Run, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan's Seriously Funny Family Adventure, and so much more. All of these events focus on being active and promoting a healthy lifestyle with physical activity and humor.

All the money made from Laughfest will go towards Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, which provides a comprehensive program of education, structured sharing times, networking, lectures, workshops, and social activities designed to support emotional health in the West Michigan community.

Laughfest takes place March 9 through 19.

Individual tickets for various acts and events for Laughfest are now on sale! Purchase tickets at LaughFestGR.org, or to learn more information on events happening during Laughfest, call (616) 735-4242.