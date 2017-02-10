× ‘Snow Days 2017’ kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–There’s a full slate of winter activities planned downtown for the weekend and beyond for the inaugural Snow Days event.

The five-day festival runs from Friday, February 10th through Valentines, February 14th.

One favorite will be the return of Valent-Ice, featuring dozens of unique sculptures made entirely of ice.

There will also be a humane Hungry Hungry Hippos tournament at Rosa Parks Circle.

And, warm up at the Ice Lounge inside the Downtown Market.