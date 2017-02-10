‘Snow Days 2017’ kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids

Posted 6:49 AM, February 10, 2017, by
valentice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–There’s a full slate of winter activities planned downtown for the weekend and beyond for the inaugural Snow Days event.

The five-day festival runs from Friday, February 10th through Valentines, February 14th.

One favorite will be the return of Valent-Ice, featuring dozens of unique sculptures made entirely of ice.

There will also be a humane Hungry Hungry Hippos tournament at Rosa Parks Circle.

And, warm up at the Ice Lounge inside the Downtown Market.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s