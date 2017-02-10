Three Rivers Wins 47-35

Posted 11:53 PM, February 10, 2017, by

THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- Three Rivers in first place in the Wolverine South hosted second place Sturgis on Friday. Wildcats came away with the 47-35.

