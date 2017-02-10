THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- Three Rivers in first place in the Wolverine South hosted second place Sturgis on Friday. Wildcats came away with the 47-35.
Three Rivers Wins 47-35
-
Lottery jackpots hit highs in pre-Thanksgiving drawings
-
Three Rivers man killed after hitting tree in Athens
-
Man makes decades-old find while cleaning river
-
Arrest in attempted abduction in Three Rivers uncovers Colorado murder suspect
-
Grand Action presents study with big plans, economic growth for Grand Rapids
-
-
Judy Garland’s remains moved from NY to LA
-
State troopers freeze in mannequin challenge video to promote their Stuff a Blue Goose holiday project
-
Mild air up north Sunday morning is heading south
-
Tonight’s Powerball drawing climbs to $293 million
-
Wind on Tuesday…rain for Christmas?
-
-
Additional river restoration funds approved by DDA; Movies in the Park gets upgrade
-
Stuff the Blue Goose Food and Toy Drive set in St. Joe area for this Saturday
-
Deputies search for missing man in St. Joseph County