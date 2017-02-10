West Michigan Golf Show kicks-off at DeVos Place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring is just around the corner, and for those eager to get back out on the green and swing their clubs should stop by the West Michigan Golf Show.

Leigh Ann got a sneak peak at what they have to offer, and says golfers of all skill won't be disappointed.

The 29th annual West Michigan Golf Show will have hundreds of exhibits from courses and resorts to clubs and merchandise. There will also be prizes, free golf lessons, clinics, and the Treetops Par-3 Challenge where one lucky golfer can win $25,000.

The golf show will be held at the DeVos Place February 10-12 at the following times:

February 10, 2 p.m.- 9 p.m.

February 11, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

February 12, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $4 for kids ages 6-14, and children 5 and under get in for free. An All Show Pass is available for $15, which will allow guests in the show for all three days.