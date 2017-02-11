Meijer, Sara Lee recalling cheese amid fears of bacteria infection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Different cheeses distributed by Meijer, Sara Lee, and Sargento are being recalled after a manufacturer says they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Meijer is initiating a voluntary recall of certain varieties of Meijer Colby and Colby Jack bulk cheeses. They were notified by the cheese manufacturer Deutsch Kase Haus that they may have been contaminated with Listeria.

The affected Meijer products are those with UPCs 215927xxxxxx or 215938xxxxxx (the last six digits will vary).

Sara Lee Deli is also recalling some of their cheeses; nearly 734 cases of Sara Lee branded sliced Monterey Jack with jalapeno peppers and sliced Colby Jack. They say the recall is out of caution because they were handled with the same equipment as other cheeses made by Deutsch Kase Haus that may possibly be infected with Listeria. Their cheeses were made by an outside supplier.

The affected Sara Lee sliced Monterey Jack with Jalapeno Peppers has a use by date of June 12, 2017, item number 40205, product lot #A319349610. The Sara Lee sliced Colby Jack cheese has a use by date of June 11, 2017, item number 40208, product lot #A319348610.

Sara Lee says they have not received a report of anybody falling ill after consuming their cheese.

Customers who bought either of the affected cheeses can take it back to the store.

Friday, Sargento also issued a recall for similar reasons. You can find out more about that here.