WMMW: 2 fugitives sought from Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of two of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.

The pair are as follows:

CHANNER, Jamie Lee

W/M, Age 40, 6’00” 160 lbs. Eye Color: Blue Hair: Brown

AKA: ASADULLAH, Hoss; TRENT, Jamie; STANFIELD, John; CHANDLER, James; CHAMBERS, Jamie; SADOWSKY, Stephen

Tattoos: Upper left arm – Satan, Chest – Grim Reaper, Left shoulder – Gargoyle (Army Ranger); Upper right arm – Harp pattern

Priors: Burglary/Larceny, Narcotics, Kidnapping (arrests in 4 different states)

LNA – 100 block of S. Division, Grand Rapids

Charge: federal Supervised Release Violations

Original Charge: Kidnap minor to sexually assault

DOW: 1/24/2017

Agency: US Marshals Fugitive Task Force

KEELY, Stephen Adam

W/M Age 36 5’11” 190 lbs Green eyes, brown hair

Tattoos: numerous, see MDOC record

Priors: Assault/Resist Police Officer, Sexual Assault, Home Invasion, Fraud, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

LNA – Unknown

Charge: Parole Absconder

Original Charge: Assault/Resist Police Officer, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Home Invasion

DOW: 1/13/2017

Agency: Michigan Department of Corrections and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force