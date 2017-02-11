WMMW: 2 fugitives sought from Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of two of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.

The pair are as follows:

CHANNER, Jamie Lee

W/M,  Age 40,  6’00”  160 lbs.   Eye Color:  Blue    Hair: Brown

AKA:  ASADULLAH, Hoss; TRENT, Jamie; STANFIELD, John; CHANDLER, James; CHAMBERS, Jamie; SADOWSKY, Stephen

Tattoos:  Upper left arm – Satan, Chest – Grim Reaper, Left shoulder – Gargoyle (Army Ranger); Upper right arm – Harp pattern

Priors:  Burglary/Larceny, Narcotics, Kidnapping (arrests in 4 different states)

LNA –    100 block of S. Division, Grand Rapids

Charge: federal Supervised Release Violations

Original Charge:  Kidnap minor to sexually assault

DOW:  1/24/2017

Agency:  US Marshals Fugitive Task Force

KEELY, Stephen Adam           

W/M       Age 36          5’11”   190 lbs     Green eyes,   brown hair

Tattoos:  numerous, see MDOC record

Priors:  Assault/Resist Police Officer, Sexual Assault, Home Invasion, Fraud, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

LNA –  Unknown

Charge:  Parole Absconder

Original Charge:  Assault/Resist Police Officer, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Home Invasion

DOW:  1/13/2017

Agency: Michigan Department of Corrections and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force

