WMMW: 2 fugitives sought from Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of two of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.
The pair are as follows:
CHANNER, Jamie Lee
W/M, Age 40, 6’00” 160 lbs. Eye Color: Blue Hair: Brown
AKA: ASADULLAH, Hoss; TRENT, Jamie; STANFIELD, John; CHANDLER, James; CHAMBERS, Jamie; SADOWSKY, Stephen
Tattoos: Upper left arm – Satan, Chest – Grim Reaper, Left shoulder – Gargoyle (Army Ranger); Upper right arm – Harp pattern
Priors: Burglary/Larceny, Narcotics, Kidnapping (arrests in 4 different states)
LNA – 100 block of S. Division, Grand Rapids
Charge: federal Supervised Release Violations
Original Charge: Kidnap minor to sexually assault
DOW: 1/24/2017
Agency: US Marshals Fugitive Task Force
KEELY, Stephen Adam
W/M Age 36 5’11” 190 lbs Green eyes, brown hair
Tattoos: numerous, see MDOC record
Priors: Assault/Resist Police Officer, Sexual Assault, Home Invasion, Fraud, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
LNA – Unknown
Charge: Parole Absconder
Original Charge: Assault/Resist Police Officer, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Home Invasion
DOW: 1/13/2017
Agency: Michigan Department of Corrections and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force