Fight results in man’s death at Galesburg apartments

GALESBURG, Mich. — A Galesburg man died after being assaulted in a fight at an apartment building early Saturday morning.

Galesburg Police detective Russ Richards told FOX 17 that a call came in just after midnight reporting a fight at the Countryview Apartments, located at 161 Gale Ave. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a man unconscious on a cement balcony. At the time he had no pulse. However, he was revived and taken to the hospital where he died Saturday night from injuries sustained in the fight.

The victim was identified as Ryan Cole, 22, of Galesburg.

Richards said there are no suspects in custody. Anybody who witnessed the fight or who has any information about the incident is being asked to call Galesburg police at (269) 665-4200.