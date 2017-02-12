× Police say kidnapping suspect arrested after chase spans counties

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek say a kidnapping suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase that spanned two counties Sunday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. police got a tip about a kidnapping suspect spotted near the Lakeview Square Mall. After investigating, an officer saw the suspect leaving the area in a black vehicle.

That vehicle was later found to be stolen. The suspect led police on a chase that ended in Coldwater, where that person was arrested. Nobody was hurt.

Details about the alleged kidnapping are yet to be released.