Police say kidnapping suspect arrested after chase spans counties

Posted 11:58 PM, February 12, 2017, by
File photo

File photo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek say a kidnapping suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase that spanned two counties Sunday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. police got a tip about a kidnapping suspect spotted near the Lakeview Square Mall. After investigating, an officer saw the suspect leaving the area in a black vehicle.

That vehicle was later found to be stolen. The suspect led police on a chase that ended in Coldwater, where that person was arrested. Nobody was hurt.

Details about the alleged kidnapping are yet to be released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s