OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. -- The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office offering some new classes on hunting and boating safety ahead of the warm summer months.

A set of classes on hunter safety is happening in February and March. Those who participate will get their certificate at the end of the class. Boating safety classes also scheduled for late May.

Anyone is invited to take part but students under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Classes cost $10 each.

To register just call 616-399-4520.