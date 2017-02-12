Strong wind gusts causing scattered power outages

Posted 5:08 PM, February 12, 2017, by , Updated at 06:11PM, February 12, 2017

WEST MICHIGAN — Gusty winds are causing scattered power outages leaving several thousand without electricity Sunday afternoon.

Consumers Energy customers are without power in areas scattered across West Michigan, according to the utility’s outage map.

The most concentrated number of outages in Hamilton in Allegan County — where nearly 3,000 people were without power — have since been restored. As for remaining outages, a spokesman said the utility did not have an estimate on when the power would be restored.

  • Allegan: 900+
  • Kalamazoo: 400+
  • Kent: 560+
  • Muskegon: 240+
  • Ottawa: 590+

Nearly 10,000 people statewide are without electricity.

A wind advisory remains in effect for all of West Michigan until midnight.

