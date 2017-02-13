Live – President Trump and Prime Minister Trudeau News Conference

Greenville Public Safety Director resigns

GREENVILLE, Mich. – The Director of Public Safety in Greenville, Michigan has resigned.

The resignation was announced Monday by City Manager George Bosanic.  Bosanic said in a statement that he has appointed Deputy Director Dennis Magirl as the Interim Director and that the city will begin looking for a new director.

Reiss and his ex-wife Christine are awaiting trial on charges of health care fraud. Investigators say that she remained on his health insurance after their divorce in 2014.

