Muskegon man dies in Blue Lake Twp. crash

Posted 10:44 AM, February 13, 2017, by

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Muskegon man died over the weekend after crashing his vehicle into a tree.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at Bevins Road and Sand Road in Blue Lake Township.

Michigan State Police say that the man, who was in his mid-40’s, was driving west on Bevins when he lost control on the curve where Bevins becomes Skeels Road.  The vehicle went across traffic, left the road and crashed into a tree.  Police say he died at the scene.

The man was the only person in the vehicle. His name has not been released.

Police say that there was no indication of drug or alcohol use at the scene.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s