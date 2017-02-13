Muskegon man dies in Blue Lake Twp. crash

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Muskegon man died over the weekend after crashing his vehicle into a tree.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at Bevins Road and Sand Road in Blue Lake Township.

Michigan State Police say that the man, who was in his mid-40’s, was driving west on Bevins when he lost control on the curve where Bevins becomes Skeels Road. The vehicle went across traffic, left the road and crashed into a tree. Police say he died at the scene.

The man was the only person in the vehicle. His name has not been released.

Police say that there was no indication of drug or alcohol use at the scene.