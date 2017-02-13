Overcoming postpartum depression

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Motherhood is quite the journey, full of ups and downs. There are moments when we feel like we have it all together and days when we feel like we have no idea what we're doing.

Natalie Roberts struggled with the idea of the "perfect mom." She chose to open up about her struggles to help others.

Natalie and her husband, Jon, are the parents of Zeke, and in nine months, Zeke taught them more than they had ever imagined.

Natalie says she knew she would have postpartum, but just didn't know how bad it would be. About a month in, Jon noticed a change in his wife. He convinced Natalie to go to Spectrum Health's postpartum emotional support group.

Eventually, she knew she needed more help and started in the Mom & Baby Program at Pine Rest. She ended up being checked in to Pine Rest for five days.

She says she still has good days and bad, but finds support in her family and in a community of women who know what she's going through.

