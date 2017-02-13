Police: Wyoming officer impales feet on screws during break-in investigation

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police say an officer was seriously injured Sunday when his feet were impaled on screws while investigating a break-in at a medical marijuana production facility.

Police were called to the business in the 5300 block of Clay Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. after an alarm went off. According to a release, two suspects were fleeing when police arrived. The two were caught and taken into custody. Police say one of the suspects dropped a hand gun during the chase.

After the suspects were arrested, police say officers including Officer Dustin Cook were searching the business for other suspects and evidence when Officer Cook hopped over a fence and landed on a board with a “bed of nails” attached to it.

According to a release, an employee placed the board with 3-inch deck screws at the gated entrance for increased security. Officer Cook, who’s been with the Wyoming Police Department for six years, was hospitalized and is currently recovering at home, officials said.

The suspects, Tyquin Karim Hassel, 19, of Kentwood and Demitris Andre Sims, 19, of Grand Rapids, were arraigned Monday on charges connected to the break-in.

Police said in a release that although the business is a legal medical marijuana operation, its operator had “well over” the number of plants allowed for a single caregiver and could face charges.