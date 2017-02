Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Liz Weber, Oncology Dietitian for Mercy Health, shared some tips on how to make your meals more heart-healthy.

Choose whole grains over refined grains.

Choose fatty fish over other types of fish.

Opt for low or zero calorie drinks over sugary beverages

Choose canned vegetables labeled "no salt added" or frozen vegetables without added sauces.

Try Meatless Mondays.

For more visit the website of the American Heart Association.