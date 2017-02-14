Anna Timmer leaves her own legacy at Calvin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- Calvin women`s basketball senior Anna Timmer always dreamed of playing her college career in the city of Grand Rapids. After playing her high school career at South Christian she followed in the footsteps of her dad, who is now the athletic director, by coming to Calvin.

Calvin`s women`s basketball team is 11-4 in MIAA play this year and has already secured a spot in the league tournament but tomorrow night they're hoping to get a win for their seniors who will out on a high at Calvin.