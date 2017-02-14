Couple arrested for trafficking heroin from Chicago to Detroit

Posted 2:05 PM, February 14, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A couple, with their baby in the car, has been arrested for allegedly trafficking heroin to Detroit.

Michigan State Police pulled over Jonathan Corral-Garcia and Alondra Rodriguez-Serrato on February 7th on I-94 in Calhoun County. During a consented search of their vehicle, officers found approximately 667 grams of heroin.

Corral-Garcia told officers that he was being paid to transport the drugs from Chicago to Detroit. Rodriguez-Serrato told officers that she knew the drugs were in the car that Corral-Garcia had wanted her and the baby to come because it would seem less suspicious if there was a family in the car if they were pulled over.

Both have been charged in federal court with Conspiracy to Possess with intent to distribute heroin.

